Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of Queen Elizabeth at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday (14.11.21).

The 73-year-old royal was joined at the war memorial by various members of the royal family, including the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex - but the Queen was absent from the Remembrance Sunday service after spraining her back.

The 95-year-old monarch had intended to attend the event, after recently been advised to rest for two weeks by her doctors.

However, news of her absence was confirmed on the morning of the service.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

The monarch has only missed six other Cenotaph ceremonies during her reign, but the palace has revealed that the Queen will be continuing light duties at Windsor.

The Queen underwent preliminary medical checks in hospital on October 20 and she was subsequently told to rest.

During this time, she was restricted to light, desk-based duties.

Buckingham Palace explained in a statement at the time: "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.

"Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13."

The commemorative event was attended by members of the royal family at the Royal Albert Hall and although the Queen wasn't able to be there, she had always planned to attend the Remembrance Sunday service in London.