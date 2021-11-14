Will Smith thinks he's developed an "emotional invincibility".

The 53-year-old actor believes forgiveness is key to his own outlook on life, and Will admits that working things out with his father before he passed away in 2016 "purified" his heart.

Will - who witnessed his dad beat up his mother when he was just nine years old - explained: "I just learned what love is, you know what I mean? It’s like, you can’t … you can’t punish people for mistakes.

"Nobody … nobody’s perfect. Everybody’s having a hard time and they’re trying to figure this s*** out the best way that they can."

Will thinks it's "impossible" to live happily if you're unwilling to forgive.

Speaking at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, he explained: "You have to forgive people. And a big part of that is forgiving yourself. If we don’t forgive ourselves for stuff, it makes it impossible for us to forgive other people. [Daddio] helped me cultivate like an emotional invincibility. To love and to be loved is really all there is, and everything else needs to be set up to support that."

Will previously admitted that his abusive dad helped to shape his success.

The Hollywood star explained that his determination to "overachieve" was sparked by his dad's behaviour.

Will - who has enjoyed success as a rapper and as an actor - shared: "I couldn't shake the idea that I had failed my mother and I was somehow unworthy of love and care because of my cowardice.

"And that [was] the beginnings of wanting to overachieve and wanting to create and wanting to win and wanting to build an external life that could somehow and hopefully cover the pain."