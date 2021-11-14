Cardi B feared her hair would fall out after giving birth to her son.

The 29-year-old rap star - who has Kulture, three, and a baby boy who was born on September 6 - has taken to Twitter to discuss her post-pregnancy fears.

Alongside a selfie, Cardi wrote: "So I’ve been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown! I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son’s birth because I’d been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gain hair (sic)"

The 'WAP' hitmaker was subsequently asked about her haircare secrets.

One of Cardi's followers tweeted: "I love it ! What’s the hair maskkk tho shawty ? (sic)"

And in response, Cardi - who is married to fellow rapper Offset - said: "I been trying different ones and different vegetable water …I’ll do Tik Toks about it on my next wash or Kulture’s hair wash. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cardi recently collaborated with Lizzo on their hit single 'Rumors', and the singer hailed the rap star as a game-changer for female artists.

Lizzo relished the experience of teaming up with Cardi, who worked as a stripper before finding fame and success in the music business.

Asked what she loves about the rapper, Lizzo explained: "Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right.

"Everything that she said, every way that she's reacted because you know why? It's because she was true to herself the whole time. She's a ground breaker. You can't deny her ability. She's a superstar.

"She has changed the game forever for a lot of us, a lot of women. I don't even think she realises she's doing it because it's just like, I'm trying to just be successful. I'm trying to get this money. I want to live a happy life.

"She just follows her heart. That's what I love about her."