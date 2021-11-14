Kirsten Dunst has mixed feelings about her childhood fame.

The 39-year-old actress appeared in a cereal advert when she was just three years old - which led to a contract with Ford Modelling Agency - and Kirsten now looks back on her early success with contrasting emotions.

The Hollywood star - who has Ennis, three, and James, six months, with Jesse Plemons - reflected: "I judged it a lot more before I had kids.

"I was like, ‘How could you do this to us? Who puts their children in … you know, whatever.’ But when you have a cute kid and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, you should take them in to do little kid modelling,’ I get it. It’s fun.’"

Despite her reservations, Kirsten has loved her time in the spotlight and she doesn't have any intention of stepping away.

She told The Independent: "It’s a snowball effect. And I clearly enjoyed it. And I’m still doing it. I love doing it."

Meanwhile, Kirsten recently admitted she hasn't had "time" to get married.

The actress has been in a relationship with Jesse since 2015 and although she would tie the knot "tomorrow" if she could, the couple want to wait to have a big celebration with their loved ones.

She said: "I would marry him tomorrow. We want a proper wedding, we just haven’t had the time. And I wanted to have fun at my wedding and not pay for everyone else to celebrate while I am pregnant and waddling down the aisle."

The loved-up duo met when they played a married couple in 'Fargo', but it wasn't a case of love at first sight.

She shared: "I didn’t think love right away. Although one of my best friends told me that I’d said to her, after about two weeks of knowing him, ‘I will know him for the rest of my life.’ There was an immediate soul connection."