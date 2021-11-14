Taylor Swift was joined by Selena Gomez for the taping of her 'Saturday Night Live' appearance.

The 31-year-old singer performed a 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' on the long-running TV comedy show, and Taylor was joined at the studio by some of her showbiz pals, including Selena, Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Taylor was also joined at the NBC Studios in New York by Joe Jonas - her ex-boyfriend - and his wife Sophie Turner.

What's more, the guests spent time with Taylor - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - at an after-party in the Big Apple, according to E! News.

The Grammy-winning star is currently promoting 'Red (Taylor's Version)', a re-recorded version of her 2012 album 'Red'.

Ed Sheeran, Taylor's long-time friend, makes an appearance on the record, and the singer recently revealed that their friendship hasn't changed at all over the years.

Taylor said: "What's been so great is watching him as a person and, you know, we've both been through so many changes but it stays the same with us.

"It's one of those friendships where the friendship doesn't move even when life moves. He's a wonderful wonderful friend. He's always there when I need to talk."

Taylor and Ed, 30, have known each other for a around a decade and in spite of the success they've both enjoyed, they've managed to remain the same behind closed doors.

Taylor also appreciates having a friend who can empathise with her struggles as a musician.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker said: "It's nice to have someone who has the same kind of stresses and challenges in life ... I love him."