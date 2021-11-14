BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday (14.11.21).

The chart-topping K-pop stars won four gongs at the ceremony in Hungary, including Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Biggest Group and Biggest Fans.

Ed Sheeran also enjoyed a triumphant night at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena, where he won the Best Artist and Best Song accolades.

The 30-year-old pop star was given the Best Song gong for his hit single 'Bad Habits', which features on his recently-released album '='.

Other big-name winners included Nicki Minaj, who was named the winner of the Best Hip Hop accolade.

David Guetta won the Best Electronic crown at the awards ceremony in the Hungarian capital, while Yungblud was named the Best Alternative artist.

Rap star Saweetie hosted the show, which marked the first in-person EMAs since 2019.

The 28-year-old rapper - who changed outfits throughout the night and performed on stage - also claimed the Best New prize.

In her acceptance speech, the 'My Type' hitmaker said: "Thank you to my team who have been working non-stop 24 hours, seven days a week. We work non-stop, really. And it's been paying off.

"I am so grateful to my fans, who have been supporting me. Y'all been riding with me since I've been rapping in my car."

The rapper also thanked her family and friends for the support she's received from them.

Saweetie said: "Thank you for the unconditional support while I chase my dreams. Trust me y'all, this is only the beginning.

"Hungary, I love you. Thank you for the support."

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo - who released her debut album, 'Sour', in May - won the Best Push award, while Maluma was named the Best Latin artist.

However, Justin Bieber - who had as many as eight nominations - didn't win any awards on the night.

MTV Europe Music Awards winners:

Best Artist:

Ed Sheeran

Best Pop:

BTS

Best Song:

Ed Sheeran, 'Bad Habits'

Best Video:

Lil Nas X, 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'

Best Collaboration:

Doja Cat ft. SZA, 'Kiss Me More'

Best New:

Saweetie

Best Electronic:

David Guetta

Best Rock:

Maneskin

Best Alternative:

Yungblud

Best Latin:

Maluma

Best Hip Hop:

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop:

BTS

Best Group:

BTS

Best Push:

Olivia Rodrigo

Biggest Fans:

BTS

Video for Good:

Billie Eilish, 'Your Power'

MTV EMA Generation Change Award:

Amir Ashour

Matthew Blaise

Sage Dolan-Sandrino

Erika Hilton

Viktoria Radvanyi