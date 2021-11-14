Saweetie spoke out in support of the LGBTQ+ community at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday (14.11.21).

The 28-year-old rap star hosted the awards ceremony at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary, and she used the platform to call for "respect" and unity.

Saweetie - who won the Best New gong on the night - said: "It’s so important we stand up for the LGBTQ+ community."

MTV has faced criticism for hosing the event in Budapest after the country recently passed controversial legislation that's been widely condemned as anti-LGBT.

The new law bans the display of content to children that portrays homosexuality or gender change.

Meanwhile, Yungblud followed a similar theme later in the night, when he hailed his own success in Budapest as a triumph of "individualism".

The 24-year-old star was awarded the Best Alternative gong in the Hungarian capital, and in his speech, he reflected on his personal journey in the music industry.

He said: "This award is a tribute to individualism.

"This is an award for the 13-year-old boy from the north of England who was absolutely terrified to be who he was ... and I would like to look down that lens right now and if you are out there and you feel like you cannot be who you are, you can be.

"Keep fighting, keeping being brilliant - your imagination and your individuality is the best thing you can have. People will try and bring you down. Trust me, people try and bring me down, but be proud ... be proud of your colours, be proud to be who you are! This is a tribute to individualism.

"Thank you to everyone that voted! I love you, big love - goodnight!"