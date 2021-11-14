Iggy Azalea has encouraged her social media followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 31-year-old rap star has recently received her booster jab, and she's urged her fans to follow suit in the coming weeks and months.

The blonde beauty - who was born in Australia but moved to the US as a teenager - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Just got my booster shot!"

Iggy later added: "I said I’d give an update about getting the booster shot so here it is : Nothing happened besides my arm being a bit sore. I feel totally normal. (sic)"

The 'Work' hitmaker was subsequently asked why she opted to get the booster.

In response, she explained: "If you’ve been vaccinated - as time passes your immunity declines and you’ll need a booster vaccination to restore the antibodies in your body to a level that gives you real protection.

"I was vaccinated early April so I just got my booster shot yesterday."

Iggy also explained why she was eligible for the booster shot.

She said: "If you have your vaccination more than 6 months ago you should book an appointment for a booster shot to make sure you still have enough antibodies in your system for it to be effective. (sic)"

Iggy explained that she'll keep having booster shots in the coming years as she's determined to help fight the virus.

The rap star wrote on Twitter: "I will keep being vaccinated for Covid as long as it’s actively being spread in my community because that’s the best way I can help stop it spreading and you should too. (sic)"

Iggy added that being an immigrant has actually helped her to understand the importance of vaccines.

She said: "Iam an immigrant. we have to have a long list of vaccinations before being granted a green card.

Doesn’t matter if you already them, they do a blood test and if your antibodies are too low for certain vaccines you have to redo them so I’m pretty familiar with the concept! (sic)"