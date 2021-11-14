Boris Johnson believes Queen Elizabeth is "very well".

The 95-year-old monarch was absent from the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London after suffering a back sprain, but the UK Prime Minister has reassured the British public that the Queen is generally in good health.

Speaking to the media at a Downing Street news conference, he said: "I know that everybody will be wanting to offer their best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen.

"I just want to reassure everybody by saying that I did see the Queen for an audience last week on Wednesday in Windsor and she is very well.

"It shouldn’t need saying, but I just wanted to say it anyway."

The monarch recently undertook a two-week period of rest, but she was determined to attend the service at the Cenotaph in London.

However, on the morning of the service, it was announced that the Queen wouldn't be attending the event due to her back problem.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

In her absence, Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of the monarch.

The 73-year-old royal was joined at the war memorial by various members of the royal family, including the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The Queen - who is the longest-reigning British monarch of all time - has only missed six other Cenotaph ceremonies during her time on the throne. However, she's currently restricted to performing light duties at Windsor Castle.