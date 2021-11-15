Kourtney Kardashian hailed fiance Travis Barker her "favourite everything" in a gushing birthday tribute.

The Poosh founder celebrated her future husband's 46th birthday on Instagram on Sunday (15.11.21) and the pair continue to share with their millions of followers just how loved-up they are.

Alongside a series of snaps with the Blink-182 rocker, Kourtney wrote: “I f****** love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby! (sic)"

And the drummer responded and called the 42-year-old reality star his "soul mate".

He commented: “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU."

Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner heaped praise on her future son-in-law for being an "amazing dad, friend, and fiance".

Alongside a series of photographs, including some of herself and partner Corey Gamble with the couple, Kris wrote on her own profile: “Happy Birthday Travis!!! @travisbarker You are an amazing dad, friend, and fiancé to @KourtneyKardash!!!.

“So happy you guys are so happy and I hope you have the most magical birthday surrounded by everyone you love!!! I love you !!! (sic)"

Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian West, 41, wrote: “Happy Birthday Trav!

“You’re an amazing person and I’m so happy you’re a part of our fam. Xo! (sic)"

Kris recently admitted she thinks Kourtney and Travis are “made for each other.”

The matriarch was delighted when her daughter - who has kids Mason, 11, Penelope, nine and Reign, six, from her relationship with Scott Disick - got engaged to the punk rock legend last month, but she admitted their frequent public displays of affection can be a bit much to be around.

The 66-year-old manager said: “They’re really made for each other. They really are. They’re the cutest couple. They’re so in love. And you let us know that they’re so in love, constantly.

“It’s wild. You feel, you know, like they are only two people in the room. And we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves. Like I’m looking for a closet to hide and somewhere to go.”

However, Kris concluded that it was just the place that their relationship was in.

She added: "They’re in that stage and it’s really, really special and I’m so excited.”

According to Kris, the musician - who has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with second wife Shanna Moakler - set up his lavish proposal without any help and on a public beach.

Kris said of the romantic moment:“He was really cute. He did that all on his own.”