Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are seemingly expecting their first child together.

The on/off couple were spotted at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on Saturday (13.11.21) and in pictures obtained by TMZ, the 27-year-old actress' growing baby bump was clearly visible beneath her green vest top.

The outlet claimed Mia appeared to be "about 4/5 months along" in her pregnancy and she and the 'Honey Boy' actor were at the family-friendly eatery alone, playing arcade games together.

Shia and Mia got married in Las Vegas in 2016, but both filed for divorce in 2018.

However, late last year, they appeared to have reconciled and have recently been wearing their wedding rings again, so it is unclear if they ever finalised their divorce.

A spokesperson for the 35-year-old actor has yet to comment on the baby news.

Meanwhile, Shia is also facing allegations from his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, who accused the 'Nymphomaniac' star of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019.

Twigs brought a lawsuit against Shia, in which she also claimed he physically, emotionally and mentally abused her many times in a relationship that lasted less than a year, and alleged Shia gave her a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

Shia has since responded to the allegations, and admitted he has been “abusive to myself and everyone around me for years”.

He said in a statement: “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

However, the ‘Transformers’ actor insisted that “many of these allegations are not true”, but also said he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done”.