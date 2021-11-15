Harry Styles is launching his own beauty brand.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer has quietly launched the website and Instagram account for Pleasing, with fans able to sign up for marketing material and a chance to pre-order first via a link on the social media account, and products are expected to include nail polishes and eye gels.

The Instagram account features three black-and-white posts and a biography which states: "Find your pleasing”.

Beauty news Instagram account @trendmood1 has shared a glimpse of the products set to be launched by Pleasing.

They wrote: "#REVEALED WoW! It’s official!! here is the NEW! beauty line #Pleasing by #HarryStyles

"We knew there will be nail polish included and of course he brought it with style!!

"First launch includes:

"#Nail Products

"• The Perfect Polish Set ($65)

"• Perfect Pearl Polish ($20)

"• Pearly Tops Polish ($20)

"#Skincare

"• The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum ($35)

"• The Pleasing Pen ($30) - with a cooling steel rollers to refresh lips and eyes. One side is an eye gel with natural lingonberry, okra and hyaluronic salt awakens tired undereyes and helps diminish signs of aging, hydrates. And the other side is a demi matte lip treatment with soothing marshmallow replenish lips.

"Looks like there also going to be nail stickers and merch, will confirm

"#ComingSoon on their website *will keep u updated (sic)"

Facebook page Beauty News reported Pleasing is set to officially launch on 29 November.

In May it was revealed the 27-year-old singer - who is often spotted in Pleasing-branded hoodies - had filed documents for his new venture.

'Styles, Harry Edward' was listed as director of the company alongside Harry's former assistant Emma Spring, and the "nature of business" was described as “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics”.