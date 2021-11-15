Rosie Huntington-Whiteley "mourned" her "old life" after becoming a parent.

The 34-year-old model-and-actress - who has four-year-old Jack and is expecting her second child with fiance Jason Statham - felt as if the "rug had been pulled from underneath her" when her son was born and it took her a "really long time" to adjust.

She admitted to Porter magazine: "For a period after I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity, and a sort of mourning of the loss of your old life, and who you were.

"It really took me a long time to come around, but I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit."

But the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress ultimately feels more fulfilled now she's a parent and motherhood gave her a boost of confidence.

She said: "If you're someone that, like me, attach[ed] a lot of identity to my physicality and the way that I felt and looked, I did start to feel this new sense of life.

"And, now in my thirties, my confidence is so much [greater] and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger.

"I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded."

Elsewhere, Rosie hailed Jason her "greatest protector" and praised the 54-year-old star for being such a great source of support, particularly in her career.

She said: "Jay is my greatest protector.

"He has been a great mentor for me with work and navigating the industries. He's renowned for being a tough businessman.

"As someone who's probably a little bit softer by nature myself, he's given me a lot of support to make those tough decisions… And he's really given me the wings to fly in that sense."

The family relocated from Los Angeles back to the UK during the coronavirus pandemic and the 'Wrath of Man' actor has taken the lead in creating their dream home.

Rosie said: "[Jason's] the real visionary in this family, and his taste and aesthetic are second to none.

"People are so surprised because that's not what they expect. Really, when it comes to furniture and architecture, I have learnt so much from him."