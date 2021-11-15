Katie Price and Carl Woods are getting his and hers tattoos to mark their Las Vegas wedding.

The pair want their new inkings to “be a romantic gesture” to show the “love” they share after they jetted off to the US to tie the knot after COVID-19 travel restrictions were removed last week.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “They want it to be a romantic gesture to display their love for one another.”

It is unclear what design the couple are planning to have inked.

As well as the tattoos, the couple were also planning to visit a machine gun range, and have also been to the Grand Canyon.

The source said: “They are making the most of their trip and doing all the usual touristy things”.

This will be the fourth trip down the aisle for the 43-year-old former glamour model, who was previously married to Peter Andre, Alex Reid, and Kieran Hayler, while it is believed to be 32-year-old Carl's first marriage.

Meanwhile, after recently pleading guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance after crashing her car on September 28, Katie - who has Harvey, 19, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 16, and 14-year-old Princess with Peter, and Jett, eight, and seven-year-old Bunny with Kieran - has expressed her "regret" for the incident.

She said in a now-deleted Instagram video: "I got behind the wheel of the car. I regret it. I have upset people around me, and I have upset myself. I could have been hurt or I could have been dead. I could have killed someone, or I could have injured someone."

Katie was sat beside Carl in the video, and she promised to fully "explain what happened" at a later date.

The TV star was arrested after crashing her car in West Sussex and is due to be sentenced on December 15.