Kem Cetinay is set to launch his own grooming range with Primark.

The former 'Love Island' star - who rose to fame on the ITV dating show when he paired up with Amber Davies in the villa in 2017 - first released his first sell-out menswear collection with the high street retailer three years ago, and 'Kem Cuts' has been in the making since 2019.

The 25-year-old reality star, who actually previously worked as a barber, will officially launch the hair, skincare and fragrance must-haves in 2022, but just in time for Christmas, grooming and fragrance gift sets will be made available this month.

What's more, Kem's Primark Man ambassadorship - which he signed up for in 2017 - has been renewed and will see four collections a year hitting the shelves going forward.

The reality TV star said: “I am so proud to announce my new venture with Primark after three successful years working together. It is a dream come true that Primark believed in my vision for 'Kem Cuts'.

"Through my experience as a barber, it’s been a lifelong ambition to create a quality grooming brand for the whole family, no matter what age, skin or hair type.

"The passion project has been two years in the making, to bring to life the Kem Cuts grooming brand that goes across hair, beard, fragrance and skincare.

"I can’t wait for people to get a sneak peek when we launch our Christmas gift sets and the full range will be coming soon.

In addition to launching our partnership in 'Kem Cuts', I am buzzing to announce the continued growth of my Primark Man ambassadorship.

"After launching in 2017, the designs have developed with my style as I have grown up and changed, so it makes me incredibly proud to see us extend into four collections a year that allows us to create full seasonal ranges that will be in store all year round.”

Primark’s Group Product Director, Steve Lawton, added: "We are delighted to welcome Kem even further into our Primark family with the exciting addition of 'Kem Cuts'.

"Kem’s skilled background as a barber, and knowledge of the grooming industry allowed for a natural progression into beauty with us. We’re very excited to work with.

"Kem not just on our sell-out menswear ranges but now into the beauty space over the next two years."