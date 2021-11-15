Kim Kardashian West hasn't "really figured out this marriage thing".

The 41-year-old star - who was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011, and filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after almost seven years of marriage - poked fun at herself while giving a speech at a pre-wedding celebration for her friend, PR executive Simon Huck and his partner Phil Riportella.

In footage that circulated on Instagram, Kim poked fun at rumours surrounding her second husband, NBA star Kris, and said: “It’s honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding. I mean, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding."

And Kim claimed she was "confused" as to why she'd been chosen to give a speech.

She joked: "When Simon asked me to speak, I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself. So I don’t know what kind of advice he thinks I’m going to give to you guys tonight.”

But the Skims founder - who is rumoured to be dating Pete Davison - also offered a genuine message to her friends.

She said: “I know that this is gonna work. I know real love when I see it.”

The former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm with Kanye - recently mocked her split from the 'All Day' hitmaker while hosting 'Saturday Night Live'.

She said in her opening monologue: "I've been very blessed in this life, and I'm grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups, all the downs.

"I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids.

"So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy. And if there's one thing I strive to be, it's genuine."