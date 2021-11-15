Dr. Dre's ex-wife has asked the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department to recover more than $1 million from the producer.

Nicole Young's legal team have filed a writ of execution against the 'Forget About Dre' hitmaker, who she has accused of defying a court order to pay $1,224,607 in past legal fees and only opting to pay $300,000 towards the bill.

Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com stated: "Andre is doing whatever he wants to do because he is an enormously entitled and well-funded litigant who seeks to exact revenge on his former wife by decimating her financially leaving her without legal representation in this case."

The documents asked the Sheriff's Department to “enforce the judgment" and it is expected they will likely help to serve the paperwork.

Nicole could then proceed with levying the judgement against his bank accounts to collect the full sum, which grows with $335 interest every day.

She claimed she is unable to fight in court because Dre can afford to spend more on a huge legal team and stated she has just $1 million in the bank, less than she owes her lawyers.

Nicole - who filed for divorce in July 2020 after 24 years of marriage - is seeking a total of $4.2 million to cover her legal fees, and needs $551,000 for work done between July and September this year, as well as $3.5 million for future legal fees and another $215,000 for appeal expenses.

The former couple have been battling bitterly over finances since going their separate ways but in July, Dre - whose real name is Andre Young - was told to pay Nicole $293,306 every month in spousal support in a temporary order.

Dre must pay a total of $3,519,672 per year until Nicole remarries or “enters into a new domestic partnership.”

The judge's decision - which includes the fact Dre must pay for Nicole's health insurance - is only temporary until a final decision is made.

The pair were declared "officially divorced" in June but they are still battling it out over the validity of a pre-nuptial agreement.

Dre is insisting the prenup stands, but Nicole claims the hip hop icon said he wouldn't enforce it and wants it to be declared invalid.

The 51-year-old former lawyer previously claimed Dre tore up multiple copies of the prenup after they married because he regretted "pressuring" her to sign it.

But Dre has denied pressuring Nicole to sign, or ever tearing up the document, and pointed out a clause within the agreement that stated any alterations must be in writing.