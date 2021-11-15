Lisa Vanderpump is “obsessively in love” with her new grandson.

The former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star thanked her daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and son-in-law Jason Sabo “for making me a Nanny Pinky,” the unusual name is opting to go by now she’s a grandmother - while sharing the news of Theodore’s arrival to the world with a black-and-white picture of the two of them on Instagram.

She gushed: "Obsessively in love with baby Theodore [bear and blue heart emojis] Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!! (sic)"

The 61-year-old star shared another photo - a solo shot of Theodore - on her page, captioning it: “Utter perfection.”

The new mother, Lisa’s 35-year-old daughter Pandora has her own social media message for her little one, announcing his name and weight of “6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy” on Instagram.

Pandora hailed her son's arrival as the "best day of our entire lives".

Alongside a picture of her, Jason, and their son's hands, she wrote on Instagram: "Theodore [blue heart and bear emojis] 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved little Teddy!)sic)"

In another post, she said: “You are my everything, I love you so much, thank you for making me a mummy!”

The news of the baby’s arrival comes three months after Pandora first shared she was pregnant.

She confirmed in August: “Jason and I are beyond thrilled. It’s such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone. We are so excited about this new chapter in our lives

At the time, Lisa - who also has son Max with husband Ken Todd - also enthused about the news, saying: "I love children, I love being a mother... It's such welcome news for us."