Reese Witherspoon encouraged Laura Dern not to hide her Oscar away.

The 54-year-old star scooped the Best Supporting Actress statuette for her turn in 'Marriage Story' at the 2020 ceremony but she kept the prize hidden until her friend and her own daughter, 16-year-old Jaya, encouraged her to celebrate her achievement.

Laura - who also won Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her work on 'Big Little Lies' - said: “Well, you can’t spot it on the piano, but you would never have been able to see it [at all] till my daughter and Reese Witherspoon moved it so that now, if you go throughout my house, you can definitely spot it somewhere.

“[My Oscar] is spottable because — and this was really interesting — the women in my life said, ‘No, don’t hide celebration. You honour it for yourself. This isn’t you touting it around the streets of the city, but in your home. Why wouldn’t you?’ ”

Laura - who, as well as Jaya, also has son Ellery, 20, with ex-husband Ben Harper - has experienced a wave of success in recent years, and she thinks it is "hilarious" that it has been dubbed a 'Dernaissance'.

She told Sunday Times Style magazine: “Well, it’s hilarious. It’s been used in this house with great irreverence and mockery, I can promise you.”

The 'Little Women' actress' female friendships are "everything" to her and they are all as close as sisters.

She gushed: “I’ve been blessed to find a handful of women that really have become my sisters. I feel so lucky to have sisters because I didn’t have siblings, so it really means more than I can describe.”

One of Laura's closest friends is Courteney Cox, who she met on a flight 25 years ago and has been inseparable from ever since.

She recalled: “We laughed the whole ride. We just started laughing hysterically about our eccentricities, our fears, our anxieties.

"That kind of friend where you meet someone and you tell them everything. And we’ve never been apart since.”