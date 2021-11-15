Chelsea Handler's boyfriend has "renewed [her] faith in men".

The 46-year-old star found love with fellow comic Jo Koy earlier this year after decades of friendship and she finds it "hot" that he loves her just the way she is.

Chelsea gushed on Instagram: "Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence? Someone who loves the fact that I'm not going to take anyone's s*** and isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness?

"Jo has renewed my faith in men.

And the former 'Chelsea Lately' host urged those who are still looking for love not to change themselves for someone else and to never "settle".

She added: "For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them. Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes - they've been standing in front of you the whole time."

Chelsea recently described Jo as her "best buddy", but with extra benefits.

She said: "I had my friend Jo Koy who was in my life for a very long time. He used to be in my old show 'Chelsea Lately' and, he and I were friends and he kept showing up and showing up and showing up. I was like, 'Mmmmm'. And then one day I just looked at him and I thought, 'Oh, that's my guy'. So he's like my best buddy and I also get to have sex with him. Fun time."

The comedian admitted the last few years had been "very discouraging" in terms of her personal life, but she hoped her story offered hope to others.

She said: "I know, and I have to say, if I fell in love at the age of 46, you guys, I have hope for every person in this world.

"So anyone, if you have a friend in your life that you think you're not into or not attracted to, just remember my story and be open-minded. Because little things can tap you on the shoulder and then all of a sudden you see something through a different lens. And, I mean, I would never talk about a man likes this unless I meant it."