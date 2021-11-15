Ed Sheeran is "not sure" if his daughter's first word was 'Dad'.

The 'Bad Habits' singer - who has 15-month-old Lyra with wife Cherry - is delighted to see how his little girl is growing and changing and although he knows what her first clear piece of speech was, he's not convinced the tot grasped the meaning of calling out for him.

Speaking at the MTV EMAs in Hungary on Sunday (14.11.21), he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She's great! She's walking, she's talking. She's at my parents at the moment and having a good time."

Asked about her first word, he added: "You see, I'm not sure. Because been saying 'dad' for awhile, but pointing at random s***. So yeah, I'm not sure."

The 30-year-old singer walked away from the EMAs with two trophies, Best Artist and Best Song for 'Bad Habits', but he'd insisted beforehand he was just happy to be at the event.

He said on the red carpet: "Whatever happens, happens. I love being at these things, I love performing at these things. If I don't walk away with anything, it's all good."

Meanwhile, Ed also opened up on his friendship with Taylor Swift and admitted it was a "pleasure" having her in his life.

He said: "She's a very, very good friend of mine. I've known her about 10 years and it's just nice to have someone in the music industry who goes to the same sort of things."

"We're both the same age, we both write songs from our heart, and yeah, it's a pleasure knowing her."

But The British star played it coy when asked about rumours Taylor is set to feature on a remix of 'The Joker and the Queen'.

He simply said: "You know what? It's nice to have surprises in life."