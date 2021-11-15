Mr. T has got his COVID-19 booster shot

The former A-Team' star proved that coronavirus is no match for him as he informed his 295,000 Twitter followers that he feels “blessed” and “thankful” to have gotten his third jab, stating “I pity pain", just like his 'Rocky III' character Clubber Lang pities fools.

He tweeted: “I am Blessed and I am Thankful. I just got my Booster Vaccination shot. My arm is a little sore but no pain. I Pity Pain.

"Thanks again to all the Doctors and Nurses."

Although he has had a vaccination booster, Mr. T - who famously use the phrase "I pity the fool" in 'Rocky III' when talking about his boxing opponent Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) - will continue to adhere to social distancing and will wear a mask out of respect for others.

The 69-year-old actor tweeted: "Even though I am fully vaccinated, I will still wear my mask and keep my distance, thank you.”

Health experts across the world are advising that people - particularly in Mr. T’s age bracket - get a third shot of the coronavirus vaccine as data from studies show that protection given by two jabs wanes over time.

Many Twitter users reacted to Mr. T's medical update, such as Rex Chapman, a former NBA player and podcaster, who labelled him a “national treasure”.

Recently, due to vaccine hesitancy, there has been a wave of online spats about the vaccine between television stars from the '70s and '80s.

Notably, Henry Winkler - the 76-year-old actor who brought the Fonz to life on ‘Happy Days’ - got into a online feud with former co-star Scott Baio for his social media posts joking about the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Winkler tweeted: "WHY IS THIS Funny ?? Our country is in danger ... at risk IF for NOBODY else Please Get Vaccinated for yourself (sic)"