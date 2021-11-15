The Grand Theft Auto trilogy is making a return to PC following the removal of unlicensed music and other content.

Three days ago, the gaming trilogy was removed from the PC platform but developers have since made the game available once again with the removal of "unintentional content."

A Twitter statement from developer Rockstar read: "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward"

Over the last week, players have noticed that music cut from the GTA Trilogy game itself was still present in the files, but instructed not to play.

It was also found that developer notes and full game scripts can be uncovered; and arguably perhaps what prompted Rockstar to remove the game entirely was the re-discovery of the 'Hot Coffee' sex minigame which had been initially cut from the San Andreas instalment.

There could also be legal issues involved in the initial distribution of the game, which allegedly contained unlicensed music files.

Business lawyer Richard Hoeg told PC Gamer: "I think they could get in trouble even if access were limited. They (presumably) don’t have the right to distribute those songs. Now, the fact that you’d have to do some significant things to get them to operate might be [at] least a partial defense to a full legal claim, but what we are really talking about here is content holders getting upset before anyone goes to court. With respect to that circumstance, I think the publisher has every reason to be concerned."

The reappearance of the game after sudden deletion comes after several complaints about the rain simulation feature in the game.

After a number of fans of the game complained that the rain was not transparent enough and therefore rendering the game difficult to play, several modders - a slang term for players who take it upon themselves to modify aspects of a game - set about fixing the issue.