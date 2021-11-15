Sega believes that 'Humankind' could be the first in a series.

The gaming corporation - best known for creating the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' character - have hinted that their strategy game 'Humankind' could go on to launch a franchise.

Sega CEO Haruki Satomi said: ["Humankind] has had a good start. It was a good start so that we can expect to make this a series in the future. We find potential in this title, and it has become an IP we want to nurture for a long time."

The historical strategy game - which sees the player take it upon themselves to rewrite history, and therefore humankind - was released back in August and most recently received an update in October.

At the time of the launch, the company wrote on Twitter: "We want to thank you all for the amazing, enthusiastic (frankly at times almost overwhelming) reception of Humankind. This was a dream game for us, and it warms our hearts to see so much lively discussion about all kinds of topics: Favorite cultures, strategies, balancing, map-making and modding, and many others"

The ability for players to 'mod' - a slang term meaning to modify gameplay - was also recently built into the game, which is available exclusively on Steam.

The "modding" support will come from mod.io, a cross-platform modding support service from ModDB founder Scott Reismanis.

Reismanis has said: "[I am] thrilled that official mod support is being introduced into Humankind so early on.

"It’s exciting to work with Sega and Amplitude Studios on their creator community launch."