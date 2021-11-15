Nintendo is taking Emulation criticism "very seriously" after attempting to release older games onto their Nintendo Switch console.

The gaming giant has come under fire in recent months over their Switch N64 emulation system, which released a new tier of Switch Online membership that allows gamers to play classic Nintendo 64 titles, but the company have faced backlash over issues such as game quality and high prices.

Nintendo President Doug Bowser told The Verge: "We’re constantly looking for ways to make our online features and those games better and continuing to add value through more services and more games as we go forward. We take the feedback very seriously, and we’re continuing to look at ways to improve the overall performance. For us, it’s about quality and great content at a great value.”

In the same interview, Bowser also addressed the semiconductor shortage and how it is affecting Nintendo’s new OLED Switch production.

He said: "These challenges have been facing many industries, and they’ve been going on for quite some time. But we’re working to meet demand for our holiday products, including the Nintendo Switch OLED model. I will say things are constantly changing, but we’ve been working across the supply chain — from production to overseas transport to local distribution channels — to make sure we have a steady flow of hardware and games through the holiday cycle. Now, despite all of our efforts, I’d say there’s still a high level of uncertainty. I’d certainly recommend if you see it, buy it this holiday season."