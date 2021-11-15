Rebekah and Jamie Vardy are teaming up to write and release a children's story book.

The Leicester City soccer player and his wife will release their first joint book next year and have used their years of parenting experience as the inspiration for the project.

Rebekah and Jamie, 34, share children Sofia, six, Finlay, four, and 11-month-old Olivia, whilst she also has Megan, 16, and Taylor, 11, from previous relationships and it is said that their vast parenting knowledge will serve as the basis of the story.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The Vardys have signed a deal to release a children's book in early 2022.

"Jamie and Rebekah have been working on it for quite some time now and with six kids between them aged 2-16 they have years of experience when it comes to bedtime stories!

"They know exactly what kids love to read about and how to get them excited about reading."

Rebekah previously spoke out about the stigma that comes attached to having children with different fathers and insisted that her life choices were nobody else's business.

The 39-year-old star said: "They'll have a go because I had children previously and not all of my kids are with Jamie.

"But so f***ing what? I didn't go into a relationship and have a baby intentionally for it to fail. Things happen, that's life. I'm proud of my kids and even the mistakes I've made, because that's what has made me who I am today."

Meanwhile, Rebekah previously discussed how she has a "really strong resting bitch face" as she has grown up being "defensive".

She said: "I’ve got the persona of being quite cold.

"I’ve developed a really strong resting bitch face over the years. Now I’m really trying to lose it, but it’s not easy when you’ve taught yourself to do something so well. It’s a defensive thing – not showing any vulnerability, so no one can hurt me."