Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard used the COVID-19 lockdown to get into shape.

The Hollywood couple - who have been married since 2013 and have daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, together - decided that the best use of their free time indoors was to get fitter and improve their bodies.

Kristen, 41, and Dax, 46, appeared in a joint interview on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and the 63-year-old daytime host complimented the 'Employee of the Month' actor on his gains, pointing out that he "had been working out like crazy".

‘Frozen’ star Kristen agreed, saying: “Isn’t he a hunk."

As Dax flexed his muscles, she added: "Look at this. Look at this guy."

Dax said that at his age there was little time left to “pack on some raw beef” and did so during the pandemic’s peak and centred his training on his “biceps and butt.”

His ‘Good Place’ wife continued to lavish praise on her man, remarking that he has "really beefed up his legs" and now he’s a "big boy", quipping "I've got no complaints".

The ‘CHIPS’ star had similar rave reviews for his wife’s body, despite not wanting to “objectify” her.

He said: “This outfit, I couldn’t get my eyes off it” as Kristen got up from her seat to do a squat.

Kristen didn’t see it as “objectification ” because she was “proud” of her rear-end.

She said: “It’s not objectification. I am proud because I’ve put a lot of work into them.”

While on the show, the trio also play a game, titled the Five Second Rule, where Dax praised their kids for being kind, a friend to animals and like their mother.

Dax recently shared - while interviewing actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow on his podcast - how the Kristen teaches their children about sex, emphasising the importance of consent.

Speaking to the 'Iron Man' actress, he said: "When she describes sex to our children, she says, 'And then the woman takes the man's penis and puts it in her vagina. So right away it's like, you're in charge of this, you will decide to put this in your vagina, not 'the man puts his penis in your vagina.' That was like, a little subtle thing like that is like, you're in the driver's seat.”