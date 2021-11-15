Danielle Lloyd has given birth to a baby girl.

The 37-year-old star and her husband Michael O'Neil are "over the moon" after welcoming the latest member of their family into the world.

Danielle - who already has Archie, 11, Harry, 10, and George, eight, with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, as well as Ronnie, four, with Michael - wrote on Instagram: "Friday we welcomed our beautiful baby girl to complete our family. We are all over the moon and both mummy & baby are doing well [heart emojis] #babygirl #newborn @gint1986 [heart emojis] @ok_mag (sic)"

Danielle - who married Michael in 2019 - also posted a black and white photo of her baby girl's tiny hand on social media.

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star previously admitted she couldn't wait for the arrival of her daughter.

The model also insisted that she won't be having anymore kids in the future.

She shared: "I can't wait to watch her grow up and be happy. It's going to be different from having boys, but I know that this is it now.

"She's going to be the final one. It's going to be emotional once that baby stage is gone as I'll be like, 'There's no more!'"

Danielle also joked that she's "got no room left" for more children.

She said: "It's been a dream of mine. I wouldn't have had any more - this baby will be the last - so it's amazing that we've got our little girl...

"We're so used to doing football at the weekend so it's going to be weird taking her to the ballet!

"We've got paddocks near our house, so Michael's said we'll have to buy her a pony."