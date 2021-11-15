Tinashe "didn't feel supported" as a young musician.

The 28-year-old star has been on a "rollercoaster" ride since signing her record deal and over time, she's learned that she needs to "do it on [her] own".

She shared: "The next seven years after I signed that record deal, I went through a rollercoaster of success and then periods of stagnation.

"Periods where I wanted to release a project and maybe my label wasn't on the same page and we had big creative differences."

Tinashe actually lost confidence in herself at one stage, as she lacked support from people within the industry.

She told 'Face to Face with Becky G': "I didn't feel supported in my art and that's when I really felt that I started to lose that confidence myself as a creative, because I felt that I had to make compromises to work in this business model."

Tinashe started to compromise bits of herself amid her self-doubts

And the 'Throw a Fit' hitmaker now acknowledges that she started to lose a "sense" of herself in the process.

She explained: "When you're working with a company and there's so many people that you have to please, you start to make these little tiny compromises here and there.

"And before you know it, it's too much and you've lost this sense of really who you are and what you want to do. I felt that in order to get that back, I needed to just do it on my own."

Meanwhile, Tinashe previously opened up about her lockdown experience, revealing she was focusing on her mental health amid the pandemic.

She said: "I’m just trying to be creative, focus on my mental health, trying to take it day-by-day.

"I’m doing a lot of painting, writing, eating, trying to be creative, and to continue making things and stay inspired."