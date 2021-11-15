Lisa Rinna's mother has passed away at the age of 93.

Amelia Hamlin, Lisa's daughter, announced the news on social media, revealing that Lois Rinna passed away just days after suffering a stroke.

Alongside several throwback photos and videos, Amelia wrote on Instagram: "My guardian angel for the rest of time..

"I love you so much my Lolo… you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything. (sic)"

The touching tribute also featured a photo of Lisa, Lois, Amelia, and her sister Delilah all together.

And the model observed that Lois will now be reunited with her late husband, Frank.

Amelia's post continued: "Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed… there will never be anyone like you. Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that… you’re back with Frank… I know they’re having a party for you… and you are dancing your way through heaven… ‘I did it my way.’ ‘Me too.’ 5:05 am… (sic)"

Lisa, 58, commented on her daughter's Instagram post.

She said: "Heaven has a new angel."

News of Lois' death was announced shortly after Lisa confirmed that her mother had suffered a stroke.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star recently informed fans about the "very sad news", posting a video of her mother dancing to a remix of Justin Bieber’s 'Despacito'.

She wrote: "I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she had another stroke, I am with her now. (sic)"