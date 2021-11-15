Britney Spears spent the weekend celebrating her new-found "freedom".

The 39-year-old pop star has taken to Instagram to reveal how she's enjoying life since her 13-year conservatorship was ended on Friday (12.11.21).

The 'Oops!... I Did It Again' hitmaker - who turns 40 on December 2 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time [cloud emoji] !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne [champagne glass emojis] at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night !!!! I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I've waited long ENOUGH !!!! (sic)"

Britney thanked her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, after he helped her through the conservatorship case.

Her post continued: "I'm so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around I'm forever thankful for that !!!! (sic)"

The pop star also hailed her fans for the support they've shown her amid her court battle.

She wrote: "What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you [rose emoji] (sic)"

Britney previously addressed the court ruling on Instagram with a video of her fans popping confetti outside the courthouse in Los Angeles.

The chart-topping pop star - who has Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - wrote alongside the video: "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney (sic)"