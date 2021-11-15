George Clooney 'couldn't be happier' with life as a dad

George Clooney is "surprised" by how happy he feels.

The 60-year-old actor has four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal, and George admits he's loving the challenge of parenthood.

He said: "They're funny, and they pull pranks on me. I just look at them thinking, I couldn't be happier and I couldn't be more surprised at how happy I am."

The Hollywood star thinks that his age makes life tricky as a first-time parent.

George - who married Amal in 2014 - told the 'WTF with Marc Maron' podcast: "The hard part is being 60 and just the sheer running around of it.

"I had this discussion with Amal the other day because I turned 60. Look, we have to rethink how we're doing our lives."

George and Amal - who is a barrister - are now keen to put more emphasis on their family commitments than their careers.

He said: "We're working a lot, both of us. She's working a tremendous amount as well. I just said, it doesn't mean we don't do a job because we gotta do a job. If you don't have a job, you're dead. We also have to make sure we're spending less time behind a computer or going on locations.

"Sixty is a number but I've done all the physicals, knock on wood, in good shape. I feel healthy. Sixty, you can kind of beat the devil a little bit, 80 you can't and that's 20 years from now. Twenty years happens in a flash, and faster as you get older."

George has already planned out his work schedule, as he looks to spend more time with his family.

He shared: "I've committed to a certain amount of work that I'm going to do, making sure that I'm going to do that because it's a commitment and it's the right thing to do. And [Amal is] in the exact same place."

