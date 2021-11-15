Taylor Lautner was introduced to his fiancee by his sister.

The 29-year-old actor recently proposed to Tay Dome, and Taylor's sister, Makena Moore, has now revealed the role she played in their romance.

Alongside a series of sweet photos of herself and Tay, Makena wrote on Instagram: "Not to toot my own horn or anything, but i'm feeling tooty ;) think I picked out a good one for my brother [winking and heart emoji] (sic)"

Makena met Tay in church and she's thrilled that she's now engaged to her brother.

Her post continued: "@taydome the moment I met you at a little church in Nashville, I knew that I had to introduce you to my brother. You two couldn't be more perfect for each other. The way that you guys compliment each other genuinely blows me away. I CANNOT believe that I gain a sister and best friend for life. Cheers to the happy couple (sic)"

In response, Taylor said: "YOU DID GOOD KID (sic)"

Taylor recently announced his engagement via social media, posting some behind-the-scenes photos of the special moment on his Instagram account.

He captioned his post: "11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true (sic)"

In one of the snaps, Taylor - who is best known for starring in the 'Twilight' movies - and Tay are surrounded by candles as he gets down on his knee.

In another photo, Tay is on her knees and is holding the actor's face.

Tay also posted one of the images on her own Instagram account.

She captioned the sweet snap: "my absolute best friend (sic)"

Tay added: "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU. (sic)"

And in the comments, Taylor replied: "Got news for you, the feeling is mutual."