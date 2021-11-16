Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are closer than ever.

The 62-year-old music mogul has been in a relationship with Lauren since 2013, and Simon admits that their romance was strengthened by their lockdown experience.

Asked whether their relationship was still going strong, Simon told OK! magazine: "I guess so! COVID-19 was the real test. Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that's when you realise whether or not you actually enjoy each other's company or not. And we really really did.

"So to answer your question ... yes, the romance is still alive. We're closer than ever."

However, Simon admits they struggle to arrange date nights because they're busy looking after their seven-year-old son Eric.

He explained: "It’s tricky because Eric wants to come for dinner with us and I love having Eric there! We kid about it - Lauren says, 'Can we ever go out without Eric?' And I say 'no!' I just love having him with me. But we do occasionally make it out alone."

Simon loves that he's able to spend quality time with Lauren, 44, and Eric.

The TV star also admitted that he and his son have a similar sense of humour.

He said: "It is great. And what’s fantastic with Eric is that when he does come out with us, he’s not on a phone or an iPad, he’s very present. We’re having drawing competitions, or we’re telling funny ghost stories. He’s great to be around and I love his company.

"He’s so competitive - if we’re having a drawing competition or something, it’s the most important thing in the world to him, which cracks me up. We have a very similar sense of humour. We get each other. He’s the best."