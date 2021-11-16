Ed Sheeran’s wife feared she had lost her engagement ring at a strip club.

The 30-year-old singer left Cherry Seaborn, 29 - his wife and mother of their 16-month-old daughter Lyra - with friends in a Toronto strip club after he opted out of visiting the X-rated venue, but when he next saw her she didn't have her band on.

Ed told all about the lost ring when he was asked about the lyrics to his song ‘Collide’, in which he sings: "We made love in the sky, Overslept and missed the Northern Lights, You lost your wedding ring, but I didn't mind, 'Cause I got a feeling, baby, we'll be fine."

Speaking on the Comedy Central show ‘The God’s Honest Truth', he told host Charlamagne Tha God: "I don't go to strip clubs and stuff like that. I think that's a bad look for me.

"I don't want to be pictured out at something like that. I write songs from the heart about relationships that I've had with girls. I don't have a problem with anyone doing that, but it's just not something that I want to do.

"But my friends like going. So we're in Toronto and they go, 'We're going to a strip club' - and mind you, Cherry is there. I'm like, 'Cool guys. I'm peacing out, I'm gonna get some sleep and go back to the hotel.' And that's where she lost it."

Ed shared his unease about broaching it with the venue, thinking it sounded “stupid” to ask for a engagement ring.

He said: "I remember bringing it up the morning after, and sort of like halfway through the conversation. Realising how stupid it was sounding, 'Hey guys, if you find an engagement ring. Can you ...' "

However, after a swift search of the hotel room, it was found down the back of the sofa, where Cherry had crashed the night before.

Ed said: "I just knew it was lost, but it turned out she'd fallen asleep on the couch in the hotel. And it was down the side of the sofa and we found it."

Later, Charlemagne went on to praise the couple’s "level of understanding" and "trust" on Instagram.

He wrote: "This is what you call trust in your partner. You don't even have this level of understanding if you don't trust your partner 100%. How would this have gone if this was your relationship?"