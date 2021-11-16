Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are "totally serious".

The loved-up duo, who began dating earlier this year, looked smitten as ever as they attended the MTV EMAs in Budapest at the weekend, and it's now been claimed the 'I Will Never Let You Down' singer has since introduced the 46-year-old director to her parents in London, The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column reports.

The 'Fifty Shades Freed' actress recently admitted she is in a "great place" with her beau.

The 30-year-old singer - who previously dated the likes of Calvin Harris, Ricky Hil, and Rob Kardashian - is reluctant to talk about their relationship because she's learned from her mistakes, but she confirmed things are going well between them.

She said: "I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about that.

"I just think, respectfully, privacy is important. Yeah … I learned a lot in my 20s."

It was claimed in the summer that Rita - who bought a new house in London last year - is moving to Los Angeles to live with the 'Jojo Rabbit' filmmaker.

A source said in August: "Rita snapped up her London pad with plans to keep it as her main home.

"But it's become increasingly obvious for her that LA is going to be where she lives for the foreseeable.

"Last year, Rita left the UK and hasn't been back since. It feels a bit like there are some bad memories in London and she's happy to start afresh in LA where there are loads of new opportunities.

"Her boyfriend Taika is based in LA too, so when she's been there working recently they have been spending a lot of time together.

"Obviously she still has lots of friends and family in the UK but realistically she isn't going to be spending as much time in London."

The 'Hot Right Now' singer and Taika were first spotted together in Australia in April but it had been reported that they started dating in March.

A source previously said: "They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship - they're really into each other."

The 'Poison' singer split from her last boyfriend Romain Gavras shortly after she left the UK for Australia to film 'The Voice'.