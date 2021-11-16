Harry Styles feels "most out of my comfort zone" acting in movies.

The former One Direction boy band member landed his big-screen debut in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war epic 'Dunkirk', and his since gone on to land roles in psychological thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' and the romantic-drama 'My Policeman', while he has a cameo in Marvel's 'Eternals'.

And the 27-year-old singer-and-actor has admitted he wanted to "challenge" himself to something different from music, and he's "learned so much" from his experiences on set.

Speaking to the winter 2021 issue of Dazed - of which he is the cover star - the 'Adore You' star said: “I like to challenge myself and do something different and movies are definitely where I feel most out of my comfort zone.

“I’m coming from music where I don’t think anyone really knows how it works, but I am somewhat in my comfort zone!

"But in movies, when I show up, I’m the new guy. I haven’t been [an actor] for a long time and that’s really cool, I feel like I’ve learned so much and life is about learning.”

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker is only briefly in 'Eternals' at the end in a post-credits scene, but he's "so grateful" to have been able to work with director Chloe Zhao.

He said: “I’m only in right at the very end.

“But who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloé [Zhao].”

The filmmaker recently revealed that she had "kept tabs" on Harry since 'Dunkirk'.

Chloe admitted that Harry and Eros were very much a "package deal" and she only wanted to introduce the character to her movie if he was portrayed by the 'Kiwi' singer.

She said: "Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me. I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll [voiced by Patton Oswald in Eternals] and Eros to Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President] a while back, and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings.

"And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him I saw he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did."