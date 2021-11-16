Kenan Thompson has sold his memoir for $1 million.

The 'Saturday Night Live' veteran is set to pen a "humorous" autobiography and publishing insiders have revealed that he has managed to secure a hugely-profitable deal.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that the 43-year-old star "had two book concepts in the works" and ultimately "sold the humorous memoir for a seven-figure payday."

It will become the debut book by the comedian, who is also remembered for starring in the 1990s sitcom 'Kenan and Kel' alongside Kel Mitchell on Nickelodeon and these days stars in his own self-titled sitcom, which premiered earlier this year on NBC and was recently renewed for a second season.

Kenan will join a long line of 'Saturday Night Live' veterans in releasing a book, including Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, David Spade, Colin Jost, Gilda Radner, Amy Poehler, and Jay Mohr.

News of Kenan's mega bucks book deal comes just a week after it was announced that he is to host the People's Choice Awards.

In a statement, Kenan said: “I can’t believe I get to host the PCAs!! I’m beyond blessed to be nominated twice and part of two more nominations for SNL. Good times indeed. “Congrats to all the nominees – we already won!!”

He will front the annual awards ceremony which is set to take place in early December, with stars such as Adele, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson up for accolades.

The awards will air on both NBC and E! on 7 December and bosses are excited to see what Kenan brings to the table.

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, said: “Kenan’s versatility and commitment to creating quality entertainment that has sparked laughter for over three decades has made him one of the most endeared comedians of our time. “We cannot wait to welcome him to the ‘People’s Choice Awards’ stage where his charisma and humour will undoubtedly bring fans to their feet.”