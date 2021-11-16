Keyshia Cole's father has died after being hospitalised with complications from COVID-19.

The 40-year-old singer confirmed her adoptive dad Leon Cole has passed away and thanked a fan for their condolences on social media.

The fan account tweeted: "I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of your father!!

"I'm praying for you and your family during this difficult time!!"

Keyshia replied with the praying hands emoji and simply said: "Thank you"

Her adoptive mother Dr. Yvonne Cole confirmed news of her husband's death on Facebook.

A statement on her page read: "With a heart of sadness and sincere condolences, we solicit your prayers for Dr. Yvonne Cole and the Cole family in the passing of Mr. Leon Cole, Jr.

"You are welcome to leave your prayers and any heart warming [sic] messages as they deal with the passing of Mr. Leon Cole Jr, due to COVID 19 complications.

"We appreciate the support for our family from around the world."

Earlier this month, she had revealed Leon was in hospital due to COVID-19 complications, as she called on her followers for "well wishes and prayers of comfort".

She said: "Mr. Cole is currently experiencing several health challenges due to COVID-19. He's in the ICU.

"We ask that you send your support, love, well wishes and prayers of comfort and healing to Mr. Cole and his loved ones at this time."

Leon and Yvonne adopted Keyshia when she was two years old.

Earlier this year, the singer also lost her birth mother Frankie Lons.

She wrote at the time: "This is so hard man. Can't really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don't even know how to feel.

"You can never prepare for something like this... Ever!!! but you will be missed."

Meanwhile, Yvonne had remained close with Frankie and thanked people for their support after the tragic news.

She said: "Thank you for all your gracious prayers & kind gestures towards my family & I during this time. Also please remember to keep my daughter in your prayers."