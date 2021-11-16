Lil Nas X says dating is a “ real responsibility” and wants to make someone a “priority” in the future.

The 22-year-old ‘Montero’ hitmaker is taking a break from finding love as he focuses on himself and his needs in the aftermath of of his most recent relationship with dancer Yai Ariza.

He told America's GQ magazine: “It’s a responsibility. I’ve been wanting somebody for so long and wanting somebody to love for so, but its a real responsibility.”

The 'Panini' musician reflected on his often conflicting desire for intimacy with his professional goals.

He said:"I feel I still want to hang out with guys every now and then. I don't want anything that's — not to be a w**** or anything, but I don't want anything that's like, 'I need your time right now.' "

He admitted to getting "sad" but said he had "gotten to a place" where he could honour his "focus" to himself.

"Sometimes, when you get sad or whatnot, you just want to go with somebody and cuddle and kiss and hug. And I love to do that. But ultimately, I feel I've gotten to a place where I have enough love for me that I can focus on myself."

The 'Industry Baby' singer lamented you have to give partners “your time” but Nas commented he liked “to go missing for a week to focus… not to talk anyone and focus on myself.”

He added: “And I’m in with what I’m doing than people.”

Nas confirmed in October he had split from Yai - who featured in his 'That's What I Want' music video - but wouldn't rule out a reconciliation in the future.

He said: “We were dating, and we are still on good terms.

“You know, we may date again, I’m sure.”

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker said that he loved Yai and that he was “amazing” but he wanted to centre his attention on himself.

He said: "I love him; he is amazing. I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now.”