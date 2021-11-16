Paris Hilton is now a stepmother.

The 40-year-old heiress married Carter Reum on 11 November and the businessman's spokesperson has now confirmed he has a nine-year-old daughter, although he doesn't have a "traditional" relationship with her.

Carter's spokesperson told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years.

“Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.

“From the beginning of Paris and Carter’s relationship, he was upfront with her about the matter.

“They are looking forward to starting their own family together in the future.”

The outlet reported the youngster's mother is former 'Secrets of Aspen' star Laura Bellizzi, and the 'Shortcut Your Startup' author signed a court document acknowledging paternity last year.

The 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker has made no secret of her desire to have children with her new spouse and in January, Paris revealed she was "doing IVF" because it was “the only way” she could ensure that she can have “twins that are a boy and a girl.”

She said: “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like."

And she revealed her friend Kim Kardashian West - whose two youngest children were born via surrogate - had given her advice.

She added: "[Kim was the one] who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it. I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor."

Paris also praised Carter for being so "supportive" throughout the procedure.

Speaking on 'The Trend Reporter with Mara' podcast, she said: "Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time ... that it wasn't that bad."