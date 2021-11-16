Zoe Kravitz is “getting to know” Channing Tatum’s daughter.

The 32-year-old actress is said to be getting more serious with her 41-year-old boyfriend and he has now introduced her to eight-year-old Everly, who he has with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

A source told People magazine: "[Channing] is a very loving dad .He also acts very serious with Zoë.

"It only seems natural that she is getting to know Everly."

It was recently claimed the couple are "very happy" together and are now more comfortable being seen out and about together, having previously tried to keep their romance under wraps.

An insider said: "They are more relaxed lately. They don't seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore. It's obvious that they are very happy."

Channing and Zoe first sparked dating rumours in January this year, when the 'Big Little Lies' actress tapped Channing to star in her upcoming directorial debut, ‘Pussy Island’.

At the time, their relationship was said to be purely platonic, but in August it was confirmed the two stars were dating after they were seen enjoying bike rides, museum visits and coffee dates.

And sources recently said Channing and Zoe are “having so much fun together”.

A source said: "[Zoe and Channing are] having so much fun together. They like each other and things are easy and natural between them. They’re cute together. They’ve enjoyed being out and about together."

Zoe was married to Karl Glusman between June 2019 and December 2020, and their divorce was finalised in August.

And Zoe recently said divorce is “sad but beautiful”.

She said: "I got married. I got divorced. Separations, breakups are sad, but are beautiful things, too. It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you."