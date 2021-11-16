Take-Two Interactive's independent label has acquired Roll7.

The gaming giant - which owns the likes of 2K Games and 'Grand Theft Auto' developer Rockstar - has announced its division has bought the London-based studio, which is best known for the 'OlliOlli' skateboarding franchise.

Take-Two said in a statement: "Private Division will support these future endeavours and empower Roll7 to continue creating their signature 'flow state gaming' experiences that embody their distinctive style and ability to achieve commercial and critical success."

The next entry in the series - which is 'OlliOlli World' - will be released by Private Division this winter, while Roll7 is also working on "additional unannounced projects".

Private Division boss Michael Worosz added: "As a team passionate about action sports ourselves, seeing how Roll7 combines the thrill of competition with the zen of achieving flow-state in a video game is remarkable, and we can’t wait to show the world this phenomenon with our release of 'OlliOlli World' this winter."

Private Division has already published the likes of 'Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey', 'The Outer Worlds' and 'Hades' over the years, while Roll7 was founded in 2008 by Simon Bennett, John Ribbins and Tom Hegarty.