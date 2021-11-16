Harry Styles feels his most beautiful when he's asleep.

The 27-year-old singer believes beauty stems from happiness and he hopes his own new cosmetics range, Pleasing, can help people with that but when it comes to himself, he feels his best when he's at his most calm and rested.

He said: “I don’t think being beautiful or feeling beautiful is about looking good. When people are happy and glowing, they’re radiating. And that’s what I think the products do, it’s about helping you feel beautiful.

“Hmm, when do I feel my most beautiful? I would say internally, when I’ve finished meditating or something… Or maybe when I’m asleep!”

And the 'Golden' hitmaker has learned that happiness isn't the ultimate goal for people.

He told Dazed magazine: "I sometimes feel like I’m supposed to be floating on this cloud of success and happiness, and obviously that’s not how it works.

“I think through my own sense of self and personal journey, I am realising that happiness isn’t this kind of end state.”

More than 10 years after he first found fame, Harry admitted it has taken him until now to reflect on his achievements and he's vowed to "check in" with himself more often in the future.

He said: “I think things are hitting me for the first time. It really is the first opportunity where I felt like I had time to take it in since leaving home, to be honest.

"So, going forward, I’m just going to take things in as they’re happening – how nice some of those things are, how not nice some of those things are – and observe them.

"When we get back to some semblance of normality, I will check in with parts of myself and make sure I don’t lose myself again and get pulled back in.”

With Pleasing, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer is keen to spread "little moments of joy".

He said: "It’s starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for. Me seeing a colour on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’

"It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish.

"I’ve always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones, whether it be, you know, the end of the night under the stars or a bite of food, or sitting with your friends thinking, ‘Oh, I’m never gonna forget this.’

"It’s always those moments that I find have the longest-lasting effect on me, in terms of sparking something wonderful in me. I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people.”

The former One Direction star is currently dating Olivia Wilde but he doesn't like talking about his relationship.

He explained: "I’ve always tried to compartmentalise my personal life and my working life."