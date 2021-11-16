The 'Halo Infinite' multiplayer mode is now live for all players.

Microsoft has urged gamers to restart their console or app if they're struggling to download the game - and to seek further assistant if it's still not working - but the download should be working for everyone.

The Halo Support team tweeted: "The time is here, Spartans! You should know be able to download the #HaloInfinite beta!

"If you're still experiencing an issue downloading the game, please restart console or Xbox app on PC.

"If you encounter a blue screen after that, please file a Halo Support ticket."

The gaming giant surprised fans this week by making the title's multiplayer mode available for free almost a month before the official launch on December 8.

Unfortunately, some cnsole fans trying to load the game were met with a blue screen.

Halo Support said at the time: "Please be patient, Spartans! We're aware of an issue where players are hitting a blue screen upon trying to launch #HaloInfinite.

"Beta build is working through our systems and should hit your console as an update shortly. We're working as hard as we can to get you in the game."

Meanwhile, Xbox boss Phil Spencer admitted he is disappointed by the game's delayed launch as it was originally set to drop with th Xbox Series X/S last Christmas.

He told GQ: "I don't like how we did it. I don't like that we showed the game, talked about it launching at the launch of the consoles. And then within a month we had moved it."

The delay meant the new consoles were lacking in new titles, while the PlayStation 5 launched with the likes of 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales', 'Sackboy A Big Adventure' and the 'Demon's Souls' remaster.

Phil added: "We should have known before and just been honest with ourselves. We were there not out of deception, but more out of... hope. And I don't think hope is a great development strategy."