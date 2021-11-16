Google is investing A$1 billion (£550 million) in Australia over the next five years.

The tech giant is making its largest investment in the country to date, with the money being used to build a research hub, as well as funding partnerships with local organisations and increasing cloud computing capacity.

Speaking at the launch of the Digital Future Initiative in Sydney, Google boss Sundar Pichai said: "Australia can help lead the world's next wave of innovation, harnessing technology to improve lives, create jobs, and make progress."

The company will partner with the likes of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).

It's thought the scheme will directly create 6,000 jobs, with a total over 28,000 supported.

At the event, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison hailed the "major benefits" for the country's businesses after the economic impact of the pandemic.

He added: "The decision by Google has major benefits for Australian businesses as we engage with the economic recovery before us."