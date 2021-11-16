Joe Giudice thinks Teresa Giudice's fiance is “great”.

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star's husband-to-be Luis 'Louie' Ruelas had made contact with Joe - the father of her children Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15 and 12-year-old Audriana - before they went on vacation in the Bahamas and arranged for them to all have dinner together, and thankfully everything went well.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Teresa said: “They like each other. We went to the Bahamas and we went to go see Joe, and Louie DM’ed Joe behind my back. I didn’t even know. He’s like, ‘We’re coming out there. I would like for us to all have dinner.'

“We went out to the Bahamas because Joe is living six months in the Bahamas and six months in Italy. So we had dinner with him and it went really well. Joe thinks Louie’s a great guy.”

Teresa and Joe announced their divorce in 2019 after he was released from prison and deported back to Italy, where he was born as he was never granted US citizenship.

Joe’s indictment - and imprisonment for 41 months - was related to charges related of mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa served 15 months behind bars in connection, however for the sake of their children, they were permitted to serve the sentences separately.

However, Teresa moved on with Louie summer last year after they met while at the Jersey Shore.

And it was previously revealed the new couple were a "great match".

A source said: "He's given her the ability to laugh and love again, after everything she has been through. Their life is very peaceful and quiet together.”

"She was always optimistic that she would find love again after her divorce from Joe but I don't think in her wildest dreams did she imagine she would find what she has with Louie."

Joe had previously insisted he was “happy” for the newlyweds-to-be but he felt they had “moved a bit quick into this romance.”

However, ultimately, Joe said: “I’m glad she found her true love."