Katie Price and Carl Woods are not getting married in Las Vegas.

The couple jetted out to Sin City last week but the car dealer has insisted they are just on holiday and never planned to get hitched, even though they applied for a marriage license, which he explained was just a joke to get attention.

He wrote on Instagram: “I can confirm that [Katie] and I are not getting married in Vegas and never was.

“However, a $102 marriage license caused pure carnage and got the media all excited and s***.(sic)"

And Carl suggested a Las Vegas wedding would never have been on the cards because it was the setting for Katie's second nuptials, when she tied the knot with Alex Reid in 2010.

He wrote: “I mean, I have always said that I wouldn’t do anything similar or the same to what’s been done before…”

Meanwhile, after recently pleading guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance after crashing her car on September 28, Katie - who has Harvey, 19, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 16, and 14-year-old Princess with first husband Peter Andre, and Jett, eight, and seven-year-old Bunny with third spouse Kieran Hayler - has expressed her "regret" for the incident.

She said in a now-deleted Instagram video: "I got behind the wheel of the car. I regret it. I have upset people around me, and I have upset myself. I could have been hurt or I could have been dead. I could have killed someone, or I could have injured someone."

Katie was sat beside Carl - who she got engaged to in April after 10 months of dating - in the video, and she promised to fully "explain what happened" at a later date.

The TV star was arrested after crashing her car in West Sussex and is due to be sentenced on December 15.