Melanie C thinks the Spice Girls' friendship is stronger than ever before.

The 47-year-old pop star believes the fact she and her bandmates, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B, and, previously, Victoria Beckham, all having children of their own has strengthened their bond and their past differences are now behind them.

She said: "I think we've had a hard times, obviously, you know, Geri had her reasons when she left the band in 1998, which completely broke our hearts, but we completely understand she needed to do that. That was her time to do that.

"All those wounds are healed.

"I think becoming mums, we have this new-found respect for each other and now we're older, I would say now, especially after 2019 - and this includes Victoria, even though she wasn't on stage with us, she was very involved in that show - we have more love and respect for each other now than we ever have.”

Victoria didn't join the 'Wannabe' hitmakers on their reunion tour in 2019 and Melanie believes the only thing that could entice the fashion designer to join the group on stage again would be if they got a slot at the world-famous Glastonbury festival, so she urged fans to start a petition to campaign organisers Michael and Emily Eavis to book them for the event.

Speaking on the 'Reign with Josh Smith' podcast, she said: "I don't think we've been asked in all honesty, we haven't been asked to do it, but I do believe it could be the thing that would see all five girls on stage. So should we start a petition?"

Despite her comments, it was recently announced that Diana Ross will take the coveted Legends slot at the festival next year, which the Spice Girls had previously been tipped for.

