Paris Hilton thanked her sister and “best friend” Nicky Hilton-Rothschild for being her maid of honour at her star-studded wedding.

The ‘Paris in Love’ socialite gushed about her and her little sister’s “so many special memories” on Instagram after she performed the duty during her and Carter Reum's recent three-day wedding celebrations.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur wrote in the caption of a slideshow of pictures of herself and her sibling: “Thank you so much @NickyHilton for being my Maid of Honour. We’ve had so many special memories throughout our lives and no matter what, we’ve always stayed by each other’s sides.”

Paris continued to praise her 37-year-old sister - who has Lily, five, and Teddy, three, with husband James Rothschild - for "always" being there for her.

She continued: “You’re my best friend and my sister, and I am so so grateful we got to share this moment together. Thank you for always being there for me and supporting me on my big day!(sic)"

Another source of support to Paris when she exchanged vows with Carter last Thursday (11.11.21) was Kim Kardashian West, who used to be her wardrobe organiser before finding fame herself.

A source said recently: "Kim had a sweet pep talk with Paris and helped her with her dress."

The 41-year-old star - who announced she was divorcing rapper Kanye West earlier this year - was spotted adjusting the hotel heiress' veil at the wedding.

The brunette beauty was also seen spending time with TV personality Nicole Richie, with another source revealing that they were "excited to catch up".

Paris, on the other hand, was determined to capture "every little moment" with her friends and family at the wedding.

A source said: "Overall, it was like out of a movie. Everything was gorgeous and it all came together so seamlessly.

"She wanted to keep it incredibly intimate and personal and every person in attendance had a special near-and-dear place in her heart."